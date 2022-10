Funke Akindele is set to hit the cinemas soon with her latest project, ‘Battle on Buka Street’.

The actress and filmmaker dropped the teaser to the highly anticipated comedy via her Instagram page on Monday, October 3.

The film which sees an array of stars like Sola Shobowale, Tina Mba, Bimbo Ademoye, Nkem Owoh, Funke Akindele and a host of others will hit the cinema come December 16. Watch the hilarious teaser below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...