Sunday, July 17, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Funke Akindele Congratulates Ademola Adeleke on Victory, Says Power Has Changed Hands

Funke Akindele has extended her congratulations to her fellow PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke after he was declared winner of of the Osun State gubernatorial election that held on Saturday, July 16.

The actress and filmmaker who is the running mate of the Lagos State gubernatorial candidate for the party, hailed the ‘dancing’ senator in an Instagram message.

Akindele noted that power has indeed changed hands as she prayed for good health and long life for the governor- elect to achieve his good intentions for Osun State.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: