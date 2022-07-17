Funke Akindele Congratulates Ademola Adeleke on Victory, Says Power Has Changed Hands

Funke Akindele has extended her congratulations to her fellow PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke after he was declared winner of of the Osun State gubernatorial election that held on Saturday, July 16.

The actress and filmmaker who is the running mate of the Lagos State gubernatorial candidate for the party, hailed the ‘dancing’ senator in an Instagram message.

Akindele noted that power has indeed changed hands as she prayed for good health and long life for the governor- elect to achieve his good intentions for Osun State.

