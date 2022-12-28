Funke Akindele Celebrates as ‘Battle on Buka Street’ Rakes in N135 Million

Funke Akindele has made yet another box office hit with her new film, ‘Battle on Buka Street’.

The actress and ace filmmaker took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, December 27, to celebrate smashing another record to become the film with the biggest single day opening in Nollywood, raking in N26 Million on Christmas day.

The movie which stars Akindele and a host of other A-listers like Sola Sobowale, Tina Mba, Femi Jacobs, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and others, has earned #135million simve hitting the cinemas.

Funke Akindele thanked everyone who has contributed to the success of the film and encouraged folks to stay positive and work hard.

