Funke Akindele Breaks Silence on Mother’s Death, Writes Emotional Tribute

Celebrity

Funke Akindele has broken her social media silence on the passing of her dear mother, Dr. Mrs Akindele.

The Nollywood filmmaker and PDP deputy governor candidate for Lagos State, took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 9, to write an emotional tribute to her late mother.

Akindele extolled the many virtues of her mum in a lengthy Instagram write up, stating how selfless, courageous, dedicated the late matriarch was and how she especially taught her children to pray.

She promised to carry on the legacy of her mother along with the rest of her siblings and their children and added that they’re not mourning but rejoicing because they know she’s in a better place.

 

