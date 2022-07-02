Funke Akindele Breaks Silence Following News of Marriage Crisis

Funke Akindele-Bello has broken her social media silence since news of her separation from husband, JJC Skillz became public.

The award winning actress made the first post on her Instagram feed on Saturday, July 2 to announce her invitation to the Oscar’s class of 2022.

Funke Akindele-Bello announced that she got an invitation from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in the actor category, to be a member of the class of 2022. She added that it is such a big deal and she is honoured by the invitation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...