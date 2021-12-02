Funke Akindele Bello Thanks God for Making Her a Mother After Watching Her Children’s Xmas Play

Funke Akindele Bello is grateful to God for the gift of motherhood and has described that there’s nothing quite like it.

The actress, scriptwriter, producer and director who shares twin sons with her husband, JJC Skillz revealed that she was emotional earlier today.

Funke noted that she had been at her children’s school to watch their Xmas play and couldn’t hold back the tears at the beautiful sight before her.

She offered a prayer for those seeking the fruit of the womb and asked that God answer them too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...