Friday, January 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Funke Akindele Bello Promises to Offend with Her Fendi Shoes

If you see Funke Akindele Bello wearing a particular shoe around town, do not be alarmed, she is only doing what she promised.

The actress and filmmaker revelaed that she is ready to offend with her Fendi shoe given how much it cost her to get the pair.

The “Jenifa Diaries” star shared a video of herself rocking the expensive designer brand and admitted that she used her last savings it get it because she wanted to belong.

Funke Akindele promised the shoes that she will wear it everywhere; church, party even to the toilet as she sentenced it to a long life of servitude.

