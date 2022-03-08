Funke Akindele Bello Exposes a Scammer on Instagram

Funke Akindele Bello has shown that she’s not one to fall an easy prey to scammers out there as she exposed one who tried it with her recently.

The actress shared the video of her telephone call with a certain man who posed to be a staff of First Bank.

The scammer had revealed that he called to verify her date of birth on her account number and BVN. He noted that the date on her bank account detail is November 24, 1986 while the one attached to her BVN carries the year 1984.

On hearing this, Funke Akindele we out the man, stating that First Bank will not employ a person who cannot speak correct English and proceeded to insult the thief.

