Funke Akindele Bello Breaks Silence on Rift Between Her and Husband’s Baby Mama

Funke Akindele Bello has reacted to the ongoing simmering beef between her and her husband’s baby mama, Mella.

The actress took to her Instastories to respond to the seemingly unprovoked action of the latter exposing the faces of her twin boys via her Instagram page, something the actress has announced that she wasn’t ready to do.

Funke Akindele who has been the subject of a lot of social media “hot takes” since her step-son alleged that living with her for two years wasn’t a great experience, wrote,

“May we never be judged on the court of public opinion. Amen in Jesus name.”

