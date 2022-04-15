Friday, April 15, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Funke Akindele Bello Breaks Silence on Rift Between Her and Husband’s Baby Mama

Funke Akindele Bello has reacted to the ongoing simmering beef between her and her husband’s baby mama, Mella.

The actress took to her Instastories to respond to the seemingly unprovoked action of the latter exposing the faces of her twin boys via her Instagram page, something the actress has announced that she wasn’t ready to do.

Funke Akindele who has been the subject of a lot of social media “hot takes” since her step-son alleged that living with her for two years wasn’t a great experience, wrote,

“May we never be judged on the court of public opinion. Amen in Jesus name.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: