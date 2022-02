Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, Abdul Rashid Bello aka JJC Skillz came through with the perfect valentine gift for a close family member.

The couple surprised Funke’s younger sister, Abimbola fondly called Mama, with a brand new Toyota car.

In keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, the car came in colour red and a surprised Mama couldn’t hold back her shock at the gift.

Funke shared videos of the surprise and gift presentation on her Instagram stories on Monday, February 14.

