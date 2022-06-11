Fulham To Offer €12m For Sanusi

Premier League new boys Fulham have identified Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi as a transfer target this summer.

According to Sports Witness, the Cottagers are prepared to offer €12m for the left-back.

Sanusi made 40 appearances across all competitions as the Dragons won the domestic double in the 2021/22 season.

The left-back has a €5O release clause on his contract, but Porto according to the report is willing to sell the Nigerian for around €20m. Sanusi was linked with a move away from the Portuguese Primeira Liga champions, FC Porto last summer, but later regained his place in the side after a troubled start The 24-year-old linked up with Porto from another Portuguese club, Santa Clara in 2019.

