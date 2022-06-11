Saturday, June 11, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Fulham To Offer €12m For Sanusi

Premier League new boys Fulham have identified Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi as a transfer target this summer.

According to Sports Witness, the Cottagers are prepared to offer €12m for the left-back.

Sanusi made 40 appearances across all competitions as the Dragons won the domestic double in the 2021/22 season.

The left-back has a €5O release clause on his contract, but Porto according to the report is willing to sell the Nigerian for around €20m.

Sanusi was linked with a move away from the Portuguese Primeira Liga champions, FC Porto last summer, but later regained his place in the side after a troubled start

The 24-year-old linked up with Porto from another Portuguese club, Santa Clara in 2019.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: