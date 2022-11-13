Fulham 1-2 United: Garnacho strikes at the death for the Red Devils

Manchester United snatched a dramatic 93rd-minute winner through substitute Alejandro Garnacho as they beat Fulham 2-1 in a thrilling final Premier League match before the Qatar World Cup.

In a pulsating second half at Craven Cottage, Fulham looked to have earned a point before the 18-year-old Argentine raced through and arrowed a shot into the bottom corner past Bernd Leno.

Fulham’s Dan James had earlier came off the bench to grab an equaliser from Tom Cairney’s low cross to give the hosts what looked to be a well-deserved point after David de Gea had made a number of fine saves.

Christian Eriksen had put the visitors ahead in the first half with his first United goal, sliding in to finish at the back post from a low cross from Bruno Fernandes.

The win leaves United fifth, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand on Antonio Conte’s side.

