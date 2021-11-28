Fuji Superstar, Malaika Builds His Mother a Palatial Home

Sulaiman Alao Adekunle popularly known by the stage name, Malaika has bequeathed his mother a palatial mansion.

The Fuji superstar shared a clip of the joyous moment via his Instagram page where he handed over the keys of the house to her.

Malaika surprised his mum with a tour of the building as he took her around to inspect the flats before handing over the keys. To say she was shocked would be an understatement.

The singer congratulated his dear Iye (mother) on her new property and promised to continue to love her by God’s grace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...