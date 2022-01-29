Fuji Singer, Saheed Osupa Completes Political Science Degree

Saheed Osupa has officially signed out from the University of Ibadan following the completion of his 4-year degree program.

The Fuji singer shared photos from his “signing out” ceremony, revealing that she just earned a degree in Political Science.

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step for the best view comes after the hardest climb. Signing out in style. Alhamdulilahi Robil Alamin. Am grateful. BSc Political Science in the bag. University of Ibadan. Recte SAPERE Fons!” He captioned his post.

