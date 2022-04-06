Fuji icon, Alhaji Sawaba, is dead

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Alhaji Iyanda Sawaba, is dead.

The veteran crooner died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday after suffering a partial stroke.

Sawaba was reported to have collapsed two weeks ago on his way back from an event.

He was subsequently rushed to UCH where he was placed on oxygen under intensive care until his demise on Wednesday.

Fans and professional colleagues have been paying tribute to the late Fuji icon on social media with many describing him as a shining example for young musicians to emulate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...