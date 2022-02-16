Fuel Scarcity: NNPC orders depots, retail outlets to begin 24-hour operations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has directed all its depots and outlets to begin 24 hours operations to address the growing fuel scarcity across the country.

NNPC Group Executive Director (Downstream), Mr Adetunji Adeyemi, announced this on Tuesday in Abuja amid the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

“In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the country, NNPC limited has commenced 24 hours operations at its depots and retail outlets nationwide,” he said at a news conference in the nation’s capital.

Adeyemi revealed that the company has several million litres of petrol in stock, adding that they were expecting about 2.3 billion litres of petrol in the country by the end of the month.

He stated that the retail outlets of major oil marketers have also commenced 24 hours service to ensure that more motorists were attended to daily.

“To address the (fuel scarcity) situation, over 2.3 billion litres will arrive the country between now and end of February 2022,” the NNPC group executive director said. “This will restore sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

“As of today, NNPC has over one billion litres of petrol in stock and the petrol being dispensed at the various filling stations in the country is safe.

“Furthermore, NNPC has constituted a monitoring team with the support of the authority and other security agencies to ensure smooth distribution of petrol nationwide.”

Over the past weeks, fuel queues have returned in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Jos and other major cities where hundreds of motorists are left stranded in the search for petrol.

Read the statement from the NNPC below:

NNPC Ltd wishes to reassure Nigerians that it has put adequate measures in place to accelerate the nationwide distribution of PMS earlier disrupted by the quarantine of methanol-blended petrol.

The quarantine was a necessary step to safeguard our customers from the potential impact of this PMS grade on vehicles and machinery.

As of today, NNPC has over One (1) billion Litres of certified PMS stock that is safe for use in vehicles and machinery.

In order to accelerate distribution across the country, we have commenced 24-hour operations at our Depots and Retail outlets.

As part of NNPC’s strategic restocking, over 2.3 billion litres of PMS is scheduled for delivery between now and the end of February 2022, which will restore the sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot Owners & Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have also commenced 24-hour loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.

Furthermore, NNPC’s monitoring team is collaborating with the Authority (NMDPRA) and other Security Agencies to ensure smooth distribution of PMS nationwide.

NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficient volume of PMS in-country and effort is being made to accelerate distribution to all filling stations.

