Fuel Scarcity, Naira redesign are plots to scuttle my election – Tinubu spits fire

Politics

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday alleged plans to scuttle the 2023 general elections through fuel scarcity and naira redesign.

Tinubu spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the APC presidential campaign.

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to sabotage it. Will you allow them?”, Tinubu asked the teeming supporters at the MKO Abiola stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

The former Lagos Governor, however, vowed that Nigerians would defy the fuel scarcity and trek to cast their votes.

He said the forthcoming polls would be a superior revolution.

“They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the vote.

“If you like increase price of fuel, hide the fuel or change the ink on the naira notes, we will win the election,” he said.

