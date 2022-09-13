Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Fuel Scarcity hits Port Harcourt, Petrol now N350/litre

Fuel queues have resurfaced in filling stations in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The scarcity began on Monday following the leadership tussle between two factions of the Port Harcourt unit of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN.

One of the factions said the loading of products has been halted in private depots in the state and accused the opposing faction of using security agents to disrupt the process.

However, the faction of IPMAN led by Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo said the security operatives are only at the depot to maintain law and order.

The meeting between the marketers and the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources on Monday appeared not to have ameliorated the situation.

In meantime, residents of the state have expressed displeasure over the recent fuel scarcity as some pay as much as N350 for a litre of petrol.

