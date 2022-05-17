Fuel Scarcity: Again, Airlines threaten to ground flights

The Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) has warned that the flight operations of its members may experience disruptions due to a growing scarcity of aviation fuel (Jet-A1).

A statement signed by AON’s spokesperson Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the “The scarcity is impacting negatively on seamless conduct of air transport operations and would lead to flight rescheduling, and, or, cancellations.”

However, the operators said they are “working very hard, and in alliance with product marketers, government and relevant stakeholders, to ensure availability and proper pricing of aviation fuel in the country.

“While pleading the understanding of the flying public in the face of this reality, we also promise to do all that is necessary, and within our powers, to restore normal flight schedules as soon as possible.”

The AON last week had threatened to shutdown operations over the rising cost of Jet-A1.

The shutdown was called off after the Federal Government intervened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...