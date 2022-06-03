“Fuck the Fakes,” Singer Tems Blows Her Own Trumpet After Scoring 3 BET Nominations

Tems is ready to switch things up for real and has no apologies for what will come of it.

The singer who scored three nominations in the BET 2022, took to Twitter to react to the news for her new feat.

Tems noted that she didn’t realise that she scored these nominations in time and apologised to her fans and her team members for the delayed response on her part.

She then went on to hail herself in her tweet with a promise that she has been delivered from her slumber and will be switching things up. She wrote,

“Nah F*ck the Hate. F*ck the fakes. I have to apologise to my fans the entire gang, my team. Can’t believe I didn’t see this shot before. I’m the f*ckn prime. It’s over. Lmaoooooooooooooooooo. I’ve been delivered from my slumber. Were switching this sh*t up.”

