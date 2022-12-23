Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

FTX’s Bankman-Fried released to parents on $250m bail

Technology

Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried will face home detention while awaiting trial in the US on charges that he defrauded customers and investors of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange.

A US judge said the 30-year-old former billionaire could be released to his parents on a $250m bond.

At the hearing, Mr Bankman-Fried did not admit or deny guilt.

He has previously distanced himself from the charges, which have shaken the entire crypto industry.

“I didn’t knowingly commit fraud. I don’t think I committed fraud. I didn’t want any of this to happen. I was certainly not nearly as competent as I thought I was,” he told the BBC, shortly before his 12 December arrest in the Bahamas, where he lived, and FTX was based.

Two of Mr Bankman-Fried’s closest colleagues pleaded guilty to fraud on Wednesday and are helping with the investigation.

Federal prosecutors in New York have accused Mr Bankman-Fried of unlawfully using customer deposits made at FTX to fund his other crypto firm, Alameda Research, buy property and make millions of dollars in political donations.

In a press conference last week, they described it as “one of the biggest financial frauds in US history” announcing eight criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations. Financial regulators have also brought civil charges.

The son of two Stanford University professors, Mr Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019.

Known to his legions of fans as SBF, the curly-haired MIT graduate was a hero in the crypto world, nicknamed the ‘King of Crypto’ and known for bailing out struggling firms and making massive donations to charity.

The collapse of his firm, which was once valued at more than $30bn (£25bn), has unsettled the wider industry, sparking bankruptcy filings at other firms and further declines in crypto values.

The firm declared bankruptcy in November, after customers and investors rushed to pull their funds from the firm amid reports that its finances were shaky.

Mr Bankman-Fried, who stepped down as chief executive the same day, has previously denied deliberate wrongdoing, and said he is focused on restoring funds to customers.

Latest

News

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

0
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained...
Politics

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

0
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
Politics

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start...
News

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

0
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

0
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained...
Politics

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

0
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
Politics

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

0
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start...
News

Tinubu vows to scrap estimated billing if elected president

0
Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress...
News

AfDB’s Akinwumi Adesina loses mum

0
Eunice Adesina, the mother of Akinwumi Adesina, president of the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Salt Bae: Celebrity chef probed over World Cup access

Emmanuel Offor -
FIFA are investigating how celebrity chef Salt Bae gained “undue access” to the pitch after the World Cup final where he enthusiastically posed for...
Read more

P-Square entertains Obidients as Peter Obi campaigns in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Offor -
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Thursday, campaigned at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State...
Read more

2023: I’ll announce my preferred candidate in January – Wike

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he will start campaigning for his preferred presidential candidate in January. Since losing out in the presidential primary of...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: