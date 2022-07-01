‘Friends’ Co-Creator Mourns Lack of Diversity on the Show, Pledges $4 Million to Alma Mater

Marta Kauffman, the co-creator of Friends, is very embarrassed by the last of diversity on the famous show.

And to make up for this, she has donated $4 million to Brandeis University which will be put toward an endowed professorship in the African and African American Studies Department.

Speaking in Los Angeles Times interview, Kauffman said the donation came about as a result of her having “learned a lot” over the years.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years,” Kauffman said. “Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago.”

The professorship she has donated to will be known as the Marta F. Kauffman ’78 Professorship in African and African American Studies, and is aimed at providing support for distinguished scholars “with a concentration in the study of the peoples and cultures of Africa and the African diaspora.” The donation will also help in the recruitment of more scholars and in the facilitation of “new opportunities” for students.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...