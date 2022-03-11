Friends and Family Throw Welcome Party for AY Makun’s New Baby

Friends and family were on hand to welcome the latest addition to the AY Makun family, Ayomide upon her arrival to the country.

The proud dad shared the video of celebrities like comedian Warri Pikin, stylist Medlin, the Makun brothers and others gathered in the home of the family to welcome the bundle of joy.

Everyone was dressed in pink t-shirts with ‘Ayomide’ inscribed on it and the house was set up with pink and white balloons as well as decoration in line with the colour theme.

AY and his wife, Mabel were obviously pleasantly surprised by the gesture as friends and family went in hard on a singing and dancing session as part of the welcoming activities.

Watch the video below.

