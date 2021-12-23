Thursday, December 23, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Friends and Colleagues Bid Kaylah Oniwo Farewell as She Exits Cool FM

Kaylah Oniwo is leaving her job of over a decade and moving on to other things in the year 2022.

Friends of colleagues of the radio personality gathered together to celebrate her and bid her farewell as she moves on from Cool FM after 12 years in its employment.

Do2dtun aka Energy Gad took to his Instagram page to write a heartfelt tribute to Kaylah for being more than a colleague but a great friend who has celebrated all of his successes like they are her own, shared his pain and being the best gossip partner there is.

He shared a photo from way the farewell party and also posted a throwback picture of both of them when he won a Dynamnix Award in 2011 for best OAP.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: