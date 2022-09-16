Fresh crisis hits PDP as court annuls Primary Election

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital has nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary election that produced Dauda Lawal as the State Governorship Candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a judgment summarily delivered by Justice Aminu Bappa, the court granted all the prayers by the plaintiff which is to nullify the primary election that produced Dauda Lawal and ordered fresh primary election in line with the constitution of PDP and guidelines of the party

He said “The court has granted the prayers submitted in this honorable court by the plaintiffs and hereby ruled in their favour”.

“The 109-page judgement will be presented to the counsels of both the plaintiffs and the dependants”.

Reacting to the judgment, counsel to the 1st and 4th defendants, Bashir Abubakar said the party will look into the judgment and appeal it.

“The judgment was in the favour of the plaintiffs but we are going to look at the judgment, the record and everything to see the next line of action and I believe we are going to appeal.”

