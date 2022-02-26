Fresh Benue killings: BYF urges Buhari to tag rampaging Fulani herdsmen terrorist group

The youths groups on the aegis of Benue Youth Forum, BYF, have called on the Federal Government to declare the rampaging Fulani herdsmen militia tormenting Benue state and parts of the country as a terrorist organization.

The group reminded the Federal Government of the Global Terrorism Index, GTI, the rating that ranked the Fulani militants as the fourth deadliest terror group in the world saying the Federal Government’s failure to tag the marauders as a terrorist group was a disservice to Nigerians.

Addressing the media weekend in Makurdi, the President of BYF, Comrade Terrence Kuanum recalled the wanton killings in the state by armed herdsmen, the enactment of a ranching law for the state in 2017, the consequent campaign of calumny mounted against Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state by Fulani groups and powerful forces outside the state.

According to the group, “Governor Ortom’s opposition to the Federal Government’s attitude to the killing of his people pitched him against the terrorist headsmen and the Miyetti Allah groups who are determined to acquire the entire Benue State for their kinsmen to occupy.

“We are much aware of the antics of these groups either by confrontation, blackmail, or the use of proxies to compel Governor Ortom to repeal the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law. “Sensing the determination of the Benue State Government to continue with enforcement of the law, those merchants of death have deployed their plan B which is to visit the state with more killings. “A direct manifestation of the orchestrated plan is the ongoing unprovoked attacks on our communities by the Fulani terrorist groups who have been killing scores of people and destroying farmlands as well as other property worth billions of Naira in the state. “Last week’s attack on Mbakpa community in Gwer West, Guma and Logo LGAs where the armed herders slaughtered seven persons and injured many others quickly comes to mind. “Being a proactive leader Governor Ortom again wasted no time in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare the killer herdsmen as terrorists. “As the umbrella body of Benue youths, we want to put it on record in unmistakable terms on this day that, we are solidly behind Governor Samuel Ortom in his call on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare Fulani herdsmen in Benue state as terrorists. “The Federal Government has foot-dragged for too long on this issue. We recall that it took President Buhari just a matter of hours to designate IPOB as a terrorist organization even when the group had done nothing compared to the heinous crimes Fulani herdsmen have committed against Nigerians and Benue people to be precise. “We expect Mr. President to speedily make the declaration so that the arrest and prosecution of their leaders can commence, to avert further loss of Benue lives in the hands of those mindless groups.”

