French Montana Tells How He Feels About His Peers Doing Better Than Him: ’I’m Like, ’Yo, How They Doing It?″

French Montana got candid during a recent interview, in which he shared that he struggled with giving up alcohol, but he had to because he needed to keep up with fellow artists.

“Yeah, it’s hard. I’m going to celebrate, but right now, I just, I want to stay laser-sharp to focus on getting some things out the way …” he told Ebro Darden. “What I realize about people that be affected by those kind of things, sometime the train pass you and you don’t even realize it. You chasing the high instead of chasing that train that you should be on. You know what I mean?”

He went on to say that he has seen many other artists “surpass” him, which prompted a series of internal questions related to his life choices.

