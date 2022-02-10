French Montana Reveals Text in Which Kanye West Says He’ll Help Him Get ‘to the Billion’

Kanye West is out there making billionaire promises.

French Montana took to his Instagram yesterday to share a screenshot of a text message from Kanye West in which the designer-rapper said he’ll help him reach billionaire status.

“This is why I reached out,” Kanye texted French. “Your mind and creativity, I’ll get you the billion.”

Kanye didn’t provide any context regarding potential plans he has for Montana, but the rapper is hopeful. “Big Bro a true leader outcheah,” he captioned the message.

