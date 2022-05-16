Monday, May 16, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

French Montana Loses Lawsuit Over Dog Bite Incident

French Montana has lost the lawsuit filed against him in 2018 by a pool cleaner, who said the rapper’s pet, a German Shepherd, viciously attacked him while he was working on French’s pool in May 2017.

Per this report from TMZ, a jury in California awarded Montana’s former pool cleaner, Juan Lomeli, with a total of $129,500 in various damages. Lomeli said he was unable to get work for a period of time because of the injury, resulting in major economic loss that affected him.

TMZ adds that the lawsuit also includes a rundown of how the settlement will be divided. Past economic loss in the amount of $39,500, past non-economic loss of $60,000, and future non-economic loss of $30,000, all of which sum up to almost $130,000.

French Montana has yet to address this as of press time.

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: