French Montana Loses Lawsuit Over Dog Bite Incident

French Montana has lost the lawsuit filed against him in 2018 by a pool cleaner, who said the rapper’s pet, a German Shepherd, viciously attacked him while he was working on French’s pool in May 2017.

Per this report from TMZ, a jury in California awarded Montana’s former pool cleaner, Juan Lomeli, with a total of $129,500 in various damages. Lomeli said he was unable to get work for a period of time because of the injury, resulting in major economic loss that affected him.

TMZ adds that the lawsuit also includes a rundown of how the settlement will be divided. Past economic loss in the amount of $39,500, past non-economic loss of $60,000, and future non-economic loss of $30,000, all of which sum up to almost $130,000.

French Montana has yet to address this as of press time.

