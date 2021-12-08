French Montana Drops Visuals for “Handstand,” Featuring Doja Cat and Saweetie

French Montana has dropped the visuals for his new single, “Handstand,” off his album, They Got Amnesia.

The single, which features Doja Cat and Saweetie in a post-apocalyptic world, was directed by Edgar Esteves.

“This album reflects my personal journey, so it’s the most special for me,” French Montana said about his album in a press release. “God gave me another chance at life and this music healed me. I’m grateful to my collaborators and my fans for supporting me. I had to remind ‘em, ‘cause you know they got amnesia!”

Watch the visuals:

