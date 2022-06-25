French Montana Addresses His Supposed “Kardashian Curse”

French Montana sat down with the folks at the Breakfast Club, where he talked about his music, quashing the beef between Diddy and Drake, and his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, which people alleged hexed him.

When asked about the reference to “the Kardashian curse” on his song “Alcatraz,” he replied:

“I was basically saying it, like, there is no curse,” he said. “That’s why I’m still doing my thing. I think that’s what I’m doing in the song. … Shout out to them, I just feel like when you go out with them or have a relationship with them, with anybody at their caliber, I feel like the media start picking up on your relationship life and forget about your, you know, your talent life.”

“I feel like Ye through the car crash,” he rapped on the song in question. “Feel like Ye ’cause me and Ye killed the curse from the Kardashians.”

French dated Khloé Kardashian on and off again between 2014 and 2016.

Watch the full interview.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...