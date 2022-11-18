Friday, November 18, 2022
Fredrick Leonard and Peggy Ovire Share Pre-wedding Photo Ahead of Weekend Nuptials

Fredrick Leonard and Peggy Ovire are set for their date down the aisle, this weekend, November 19.

The Nollywood hunk and his leading lady both shared photos from their pre-wedding shoot on their respective Instagram pages.

The couple who only recently made their relationship public knowledge during Peggy’s birthday celebrations earlier in the month, both stunned in black outfits for their photo session.

According to news making the rounds, Fredrick Leonard and Peggy Ovire will become man and wife on Saturday, November 19 as they are set to hold their traditional wedding on the date.

