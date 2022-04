Freddie Leonard thinks one of the terrible crimes against humanity and deserving of severe punishment is having body odour.

The actor shared his grieviance on Instagram noting that a lack of use if deodorants or body spray should warrant punishment.

Leonard stated that especially for people who do physically exerting jobs and sweat a lot, the use of deodorants is compulsory

He advised folks to invest the money they use to buy data and visit gossip sites in self care and endeavour to smell good.

