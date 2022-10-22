Freddie Leonard Proposes to Peggy Ovire During Birthday Dinner, Set to Wed in November

It looks like now that the news is public, Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire are making quick work of making their relationship legally binding.

The actor who went public with his relationship with his colleague on her birthday on Friday, October 21, got down on bended knees during a surprise dinner to ask Ovire to marry him.

According to LIB, Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire are set to tie the knot really soon. They will reportedly hold their traditional wedding come November 19, in Warri, Delta State.

