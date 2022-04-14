Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa semis

Eintracht Frankfurt stunned Barcelona with a dramatic victory at the Nou Camp to set up a Europa League semi-final against West Ham.

After the first leg had finished 1-1, the German side stormed into a 3-0 lead in the second and looked in control before two late goals for Barcelona.

Filip Kostic’s penalty and Rafael Borre’s superb strike were followed by another for Kostic after the break.

But Sergio Busquets’ effort and Memphis Depay’s penalty set up a tense finish.

Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka was also sent off for a second yellow card for what looked a soft foul on Luuk de Jong for the spot-kick, with nine minutes added on following a VAR malfunction.

The Germans will now look forward to a semi-final against David Moyes’ West Ham, who ran out 3-0 winners at Lyon.

