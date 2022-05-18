Frankfurt beat Rangers to win Europa League

Rangers suffered a penalty shootout defeat in their fifth European final as Eintracht Frankfurt triumphed in an absorbing Europa League decider Wednesday.

Rafaele Borre crashed in the decisive spot kick after Aaron Ramsey was denied just moments earlier in front of a colossal Rangers support in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The Gers’ fans had raised the decibels when the Scots took the lead through Nigerian Joe Aribo’s ice-cool second-half finish.

But he impressive Borre steered in a near-post equalizer 12 minutes later to send this sapping contest to extra time and penalties – where he proved to be the hero yet again.

