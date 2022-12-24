Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Frank Mba, 6 other CPs deployed

News

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed former Force spokesman, Frank Mba and six other Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations across the country.

According to a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Odejobe, Mba has been moved to the Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Other CPs newly posted are Sadiq Abubakar to the FCT Abuja; Arungwa Udo to the Department of Finance and Administration, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Bardaru Lawal to General Investigations, Force Criminal Investigations Department Annex, Kaduna; Suleiman Yusuf to Admin, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ebong E. Ebong to Admin DFA, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and Babaji Sunday to Commandant, Police College Maiduguri.

The posting followed the recent completion of the Senior Executive Course 44 at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) wherein senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force featured prominently.

The IGP has charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety.

He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to the new Police helmsmen to enable them to perform optimally on their mandate.

Latest

Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

0
May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.
Celebrity

Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

0
Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.
Celebrity

AY Makun Publicly Calls Out His Wife, Mabel and Singer Asake

0
AY Makun is having an experience far from 'Detty December' and has called out everyone perceived to be responsible for that or having fun at his expense.
Celebrity

Lupita Nyong’o Unveils Her Man as She Makes Romance IG Official

0
Lupita Nyong'o has finally unveiled her man to the rest of the world

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

0
May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.
Celebrity

Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

0
Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.
Celebrity

AY Makun Publicly Calls Out His Wife, Mabel and Singer Asake

0
AY Makun is having an experience far from 'Detty December' and has called out everyone perceived to be responsible for that or having fun at his expense.
Celebrity

Lupita Nyong’o Unveils Her Man as She Makes Romance IG Official

0
Lupita Nyong'o has finally unveiled her man to the rest of the world
Celebrity

Teni the Entertainer Celebrates 30th Birthday with Stunning Photos

0
Teniola Apata aka Teni the Entertainer rang in the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.
Read more

Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.
Read more

AY Makun Publicly Calls Out His Wife, Mabel and Singer Asake

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
AY Makun is having an experience far from 'Detty December' and has called out everyone perceived to be responsible for that or having fun at his expense.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: