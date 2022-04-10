Frank Edwards, Others Allege Ekueme Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu Died From Domestic Violence Not Cancer

Contrary to prior report that ‘Ekueme’ crooner, Osinachi Nwachukwu died as a result of throat cancer, close friends and associates have rebutted the claim.

Gospel singer, Frank Edwards and a couple of others who claim to be one associates if the late singer have alleged that she died as a result of domestic violence she suffered in her marriage.

New reports claim that Osinachi’s husband would beat her up on several occasions and in fact send her packing from there home in Abuja at times

They added that he was very jealous of her successful singing career and would take it out by physically assaulting her.

