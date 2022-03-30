Frank Edoho Drags Ghana for Filth, Says They Couldn’t Raise “Common 1 million Cedis Prize Money for WWTBAM”

Frank Edoho is reading Ghanaians for filth on his Twitter.

The drama started after Nigeria got kicked out of the world cup qualification following the match yesterday with Ghana. While many people took this in good faith, Ghanaians hopped on the app to mock Nigeria.

At first, Edoho responded to one of the tweets with “Don’t worry. When you get eliminated in the first round of the World Cup, una go kuKUMASI!”

But when another Ghanaian took the joke a step further, the “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” show host decided to rip them a new one.

“See Ghana wey no fit afford common 1 million Cedis prize money for the Ghanaian Version of WWTBAM, dem come change the name of the show to Who Wants to be Rich. Una no fit hide behind redenomination. The money still no get value,” he said.

See his tweets:

Don't worry. When you get eliminated in the first round of the World Cup, una go kuKUMASI! https://t.co/c2Yegs8Ae1 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) March 29, 2022

See Ghana wey no fit afford common 1 million Cedis prize money for the Ghanaian Version of WWTBAM, dem come change the name of the show to Who Wants to be Rich. Una no fit hide behind redenomination. The money still no get value. https://t.co/lGKNc9QDuL — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) March 29, 2022

