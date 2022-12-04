Mbape magic fires France into quarterfinals

Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace and Olivier Giroud became France’s all-time leading goalscorer as the World Cup holders coasted past Poland 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

The AC Milan striker scored his 52nd goal for France to claim the country’s outright record, surpassing the great Thierry Henry.

The historic goal came on the stroke of half-time after Giroud controlled Mbappe’s pass before converting low into the net beyond the reach of Wojciech Szczesny.

But having provided the assist for the first goal, the brilliant Mbappe turned on the style by scoring two fabulous strikes in the second half.

He hit a powerful drive into the roof of the net from 16 yards for his first and curled home a wonderful second in injury time to take the lead in the Golden Boot race with five goals.

Robert Lewandowski did manage a consolation for the Poles, rolling in a penalty with the last kick of the game after his initial effort had been saved.

Les Blues will next face the winner of Sunday’s Last 16 clash between England and Senegal.

