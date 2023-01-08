France crowns Messi ahead of Mbappe

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stood out in the 2022 World Cup, with the latter coming out victorious from the final against his Paris Saint-Germain teammate.

Argentina beat France on penalties to celebrate their first World Cup success since 1986 and French newspaper L’Equipe has voted Messi as the most successful male international sports athlete of 2022.

The PSG star was voted ahead of both Mbappe and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, as well as five-time Olympic medalist Quentin Fillon-Maillet, Rafael Nadal, Stephen Curry and Max Verstappen.

Champion of Champions Award

The Champion of Champions prize was established by L’Equipe in 1946. It rewards the finest athlete of each year according to journalists from the editorial staff, who had the opportunity to vote until December 20.

From a list of nominees, each voter puts together their list of the five most outstanding athletes. Top spot receives six points, the second gets four, the third gets three, fourth receives two and fifth picks up one point.

Ranking for World Champion of Champions

Lionel Messi: 808 points.

Kylian Mbappe: 381 points.

Rafael Nadal: 285 points.

Remco Evenepoel: 252 points.

Max Verstappen: 196 points.

Karim Benzema: 195 points.

Armand Duplantis: 185 points.

Stephen Curry: 139 points.

Antoine Dupont: 105 points.

David Popovici: 98 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...