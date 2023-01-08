Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

France crowns Messi ahead of Mbappe

Sports

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stood out in the 2022 World Cup, with the latter coming out victorious from the final against his Paris Saint-Germain teammate.

Argentina beat France on penalties to celebrate their first World Cup success since 1986 and French newspaper L’Equipe has voted Messi as the most successful male international sports athlete of 2022.

The PSG star was voted ahead of both Mbappe and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, as well as five-time Olympic medalist Quentin Fillon-Maillet, Rafael Nadal, Stephen Curry and Max Verstappen.

Champion of Champions Award

The Champion of Champions prize was established by L’Equipe in 1946. It rewards the finest athlete of each year according to journalists from the editorial staff, who had the opportunity to vote until December 20.

From a list of nominees, each voter puts together their list of the five most outstanding athletes. Top spot receives six points, the second gets four, the third gets three, fourth receives two and fifth picks up one point.

Ranking for World Champion of Champions

  • Lionel Messi: 808 points.
  • Kylian Mbappe: 381 points.
  • Rafael Nadal: 285 points.
  • Remco Evenepoel: 252 points.
  • Max Verstappen: 196 points.
  • Karim Benzema: 195 points.
  • Armand Duplantis: 185 points.
  • Stephen Curry: 139 points.
  • Antoine Dupont: 105 points.
  • David Popovici: 98 points.

Latest

News

Shocker! Pastor orders church members to strip naked during service

0
Church members were caught on video taking off their...
Politics

2023: Arthur Eze endorses Atiku

0
Foremost businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has insisted that a...
News

SERAP hits Buhari over electricity tariff hike

0
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday called...
Music

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

0
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Shocker! Pastor orders church members to strip naked during service

0
Church members were caught on video taking off their...
Politics

2023: Arthur Eze endorses Atiku

0
Foremost businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has insisted that a...
News

SERAP hits Buhari over electricity tariff hike

0
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday called...
Music

Kizz Daniel Drops Visuals for New Single, RITD

0
Kizz Daniel started off the new year making his fans from all over the world happy with the release of a new single RITD (Rich Till I Die).
Celebrity

Former Beauty Queen Ana Banner Speaks on Stigmatisation of Single Mothers

0
Anna Banner has spoken out against the stigmatisation of single mothers by society.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Shocker! Pastor orders church members to strip naked during service

Emmanuel Offor -
Church members were caught on video taking off their clothes so that the Holy Spirit could move freely through them. According to reports, the man...
Read more

2023: Arthur Eze endorses Atiku

Emmanuel Offor -
Foremost businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has insisted that a northern presidential candidate is the best for the South-East region as he endorses the bid...
Read more

SERAP hits Buhari over electricity tariff hike

Emmanuel Offor -
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Minister of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba and the chairman...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: