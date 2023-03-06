Fox News imposes ‘soft ban’ on Donald Trump

Fox News has implemented a “soft ban” on Donald Trump and is avoiding putting him on air, four members of his inner circle say.

“Everyone knows that there’s this ‘soft ban’ or ‘silent ban,’” one source close to the former president told the outlet. “It’s certainly — however you want to say, quiet ban, soft ban, whatever it is — indicative of how the Murdochs feel about Trump in this particular moment.”

While Trump has not had a single weekday appearance on the network since he announced his presidential bid in November, many of his political rivals have been appearing regularly.

The network had featured at least seven appearances from Nikki Haley, who is the only other GOP candidate to have declared their candidacy, according to Media Matters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is Trump’s fiercest political rival and is widely expected to run, has also appeared on the network several times.

Even Vivek Ramaswamy, a lesser-known right-wing activist who has also declared his plans to run, has appeared four times on weekday shows.

While Trump and Fox News were once firm allies, the relationship has since soured, and the network has appeared to try and distance itself from him following his election loss.

The understanding is that Fox News is not to have Trump on for an interview because “the Murdochs have made it pretty clear they want to move on from Trump. Fox is showing that by not having him on,” a GOP operative familiar with Trump’s campaign told Semafor.

One unnamed Trump aide told Semafor that they’ve heard about the “soft ban” directly from people at Fox.

They said that while some prime-time Fox hosts have reached out to book Trump, as they tend to operate independently from the network’s leadership, these appearances have not materialized.

