Fortnite’s Epic Games raises $50m for Ukraine

Epic Games, owners of Fortnite, says it has raised more than $50m (£37m) to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The tech group announced on 21 March it would donate all proceeds from in-game sales, including cosmetic in-game items and virtual currency bought in a shop or online, until 3 April.

And Xbox is donating the fee it would usually take on items bought by players in Fortnite.

A statement on the Fortnite website said it would send funds “as quickly as we can”.

“We’re not waiting for the actual funds to come in from our platform and payment partners, which can take a while depending on how the transaction was processed. As transactions are reported, we’ll log them and send the funds to the humanitarian relief organisations within days.”

Epic is sending money to Unicef, Direct Relief, the UN Refugee Agency, and the UN World Food Programme.

As of today, we’ve raised $50 million USD together in humanitarian relief funds to support people affected by the war in Ukraine. To see more about how the funds are being distributed visit https://t.co/aexRh7ZEWQ pic.twitter.com/IETgljrXV8 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 22, 2022

Epic’s fundraising joins other efforts by games companies and their fans to raise money for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The amount raised so far is greater than that given by some countries.

