Former WWE Star Tamara Lynn ‘Sunny’ Sytch Arrested on Manslaughter Charge

Tamara Lynn “Sunny” Sytch has been arrested after an ongoing investigation revealed that she was involved in a March 25 car accident that left one person dead.

TMZ reports the former WWE star was taken to the Volusia County Jail in Daytona Beach on nine separate charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), causing the death of a person (DUI Manslaughter), driving with a suspended or revoked license (causing death or serious injury), and seven additional counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property.

Complex adds: “Back in March, Sytch was driving on a highway in Daytona Beach when she crashed her car into another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal. The driver of the car she hit, who’s been identified as 75-year-old Julian Lasseter, was taken to the hospital before she died from her injuries.”

Sytch was taken to a local health center shortly after the accident, but was “later released after a search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a sample of her blood for investigation of impairment,” according to the police statement per Complex.

“The investigation may lead to criminal charges, which are pending toxicology results,” police said at the time. “OBPD has requested an expedited timeframe on the processing of these samples and the results will be made available as soon as the department receives them.”

She reportedly has been arrested six different times for DUI. She has yet to be released as at press time.

