Former Vice Chancellor jailed for 35 years

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Garki, Abuja, presided over by Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu, has found Professor Magaji Garba, former Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Gusau guilty of a five-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and forgery, and sentenced him to 35 years jail term.

The conviction followed a case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Garba was arraigned by the EFCC on October 12, 2021, for allegedly extorting various sums from a contractor on the pretext of awarding him a N3 billion contract for the perimeter wall fencing of the university.

The offence is contrary to section 1 (1) (a) and punishable under section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

He had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, thereby setting the stage for his full trial.

After calling witnesses and tendering so many documents, which were admitted in evidence, the EFCC closed its case on December 14, 2021.

Delivering judgment today, the trial judge said the court was satisfied that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He pronounced the defendant “guilty” on the five counts, and sentenced him to seven years on count 1-3 without option of fine and seven years imprisonment on counts 4 and 5, with option of N10 million fine each.

