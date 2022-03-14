Former US President, Barack Obama Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

Barack Obama has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former President of the United States revealed that a few day ago, he showed symptoms of a scratchy throat and tested positive for the virus. He added that aside from this, he feels fine overall.

Thankfully, his wife, Michelle tested negative as both of them are vaccinated and boosted and reminded folks to go get vaccinated even as cases of incidence are in the decline.

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

