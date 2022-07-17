Former Kogi Governorship Candidate Natasha Akpoti Welcomed Baby

Natasha Akpoti has welcomed a baby boy with her husband.

The Former Kogi governorship candidate and her new husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, welcomed the child recently.

The news of the birth was shared by veteran singer, Daddy Showkey, on his Instagram page on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Daddy Showkey, who performed at the couple’s wedding in March said,

“Congratulations my brother Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and His lovely wife, Chief Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan #natashaakpoti on the birth of their new born baby.”

