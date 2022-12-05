Former First Bank MD, Ibukun Awosika Shares Throwback Photos Through the Years Ahead of 60th Birthday

Ibukun Awosika is looking back on the various relationships in her life that have birthed love and added value to her.

The former MD of First Bank Nigeria, took to her Instagram page to share the photos from her days at the university, as she spoke about some of her friends.

Ibukun Awosika noted that she was reflecting ahead of her 60th birthday on December 24, as she expressed gratitude to God for blessing her with such great relationships over the years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CluG5AauCb6/?igshid=ZmVmZTY5ZGE=

https://www.instagram.com/p/CluHmJsOaoy/?igshid=ZmVmZTY5ZGE=

