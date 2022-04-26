Former Enugu First Lady, Clara Chime, remarries

For close to a decade, she has been off the news radar, since she got separated from the former Enugu State Governor, Sullivan Chime.

Ex-First Lady of Enugu State, Clara Chime has been in Siberia, as she was forced to hide away from the News after the unfortunate separation from the former Governor.

For the records, it was the former Governors second divorce. And Clara’s first.

Fortunes have now smiled on Clara again. She is set to tie the nuptial knot with a wealthy Kaduna based businessman, allegedly, introduced to her by a daughter of former President Musa Yar’adua. Allegation is that she was also introduced to her former husband, Chime, by the Yar’aduas. She and one of the Yar’adua daughters were school mates.

Clara, who grew up in Katsina, mixes freely with the Northerners. She speaks Hausa fluently.

The traditional engagement ceremony will hold, privately, in Amuda, Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA, in Abia State on Friday April 29, 2022 while the formal wedding will take place in a Catholic Church in Kaduna.

Her union with Sullivan Chime, which produced a son, was fraught with threats to life, sexual abandonment and depression.

It would be recalled that the former Governor and his ex- Wife washed their dirty linen in public glare, especially, over the custody of their only child, a boy.

She informed the Court then that she was ready to divorce her husband and prayed that the custody of their son be given to her, with child maintenance fee of N500,000 monthly.

Clara told the court that her son was not properly cared for and she is only allowed to see him five hours a month under heavy security.

Clara also informed the court that she met her husband while he was Enugu State Governor.

“I bought two vehicles, a Lexus 570 SUV and a BMW S6 for myself while married to the former Governor.

“I did not use his money to buy those vehicles from the allowances I received as the wife of the Governor,” she had said.

The former Governor’s wife also informed that she bought her landed property from the Enugu State Housing Corporation, adding that she paid for it after leaving office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...