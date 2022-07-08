Former England international, Jack Wilshere, retires aged 30

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has announced his retirement from football aged 30.

Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won two FA Cups after making his debut as a 16-year-old.

He later had spells at West Ham, Bolton, Bournemouth and Danish side AGF Aarhus.

In a statement on Instagram, Wilshere – who won 34 England caps – said his career has been “slipping away in recent times”.

“It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career,” he said.

“From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived my dream.”

Before signing for AGF in February, Wilshere had only played 36 games since leaving Arsenal in 2018.

Injuries plagued his career while he was also without a club for a period during the 2020-21 season.

“In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give,” he said.

“Having played at the very highest level I have always held such ambitions within the game and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times.

“However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest with me I know that now is the right time and despite the difficult moments I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved.”

